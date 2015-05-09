loading Loading please wait....
1980 Ferrari 308 GTS Carburettor. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Tan leather and Bordeaux carpets. One of only 184 UK RHD cars produced, still retaining the original, Black windscreen surround, tool kit and jack kit. Complemented with a large history folder, deep front spoiler and a stainless steel sports exhaust system.

  • Ad ID
    403331
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 308
  • Derivative
    GTS
  • Year
    1980
  • Mileage
    67389 mi
£74,995

Arget Business Centre, Bircholt Road, Parkwood Industrial Estate
Maidstone, ME15 9YY, Kent
United Kingdom

