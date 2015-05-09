1980 Ferrari 308 GTS Carburettor. Presented in Rosso Corsa with Tan leather and Bordeaux carpets. One of only 184 UK RHD cars produced, still retaining the original, Black windscreen surround, tool kit and jack kit. Complemented with a large history folder, deep front spoiler and a stainless steel sports exhaust system.
