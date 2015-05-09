Ferrari - 308 GTS - 1980

car description

This Ferrari with 92,000 real km is a racing horse from 1980, also known as the Magnum Ferrari used in the eponymous series.The car was built in 1980 (document from the factory) and matriculated in 1981.As already indicated, the GTS version with removable Targa roof can be stored behind the seats and easily clicks back onto the roof in 2 simple actions.Complete with history, invoices, and all corresponding numbers.Leather upholstery, air conditioning, and targa roof.The car runs on unleaded petrol and has always been maintained at a specialist with all invoices and accessories available.Major service last year, belts replaced, tyres, Tubi exhaust and Dutch General Periodic Inspection that is valid until 2018.Unique Zender body kit and alloy rims.Good paint and valued last year with an official report.3L V8 and all maintenance has been documented.Delivery by arrangement, it can be viewed in Fijnaart, the Netherlands.