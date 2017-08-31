loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 308 GTB

POA
car description

308 GTB
1977 Steel body
Originally a UK registered car this example was sent to the USA in 1984.
It was repatriated to the UK in 2016 and sent to our workshops for the following refurbishment works.
Bare metal re-spray with metal fabrications as required and finished in its original Rosso Chairo.
Refurbished wheels with a fresh set of Michelin XWX tyres.
Major mechanical overhaul.
Detailed listings of works carried out are available on request.
Completely original interior in excellent condition.
Service book, handbook and wallet present.
Registration number TBC.

ferrari 308 gtb 1984 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308965
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 308
  • Derivative
    GTB
  • Year
    1984
  • Mileage
    32900 mi
