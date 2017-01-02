loading Loading please wait....
Ferrari 308 GTB

£97,995
car description

Vehicle Description 1977 Ferrari 308 GTB (Carburettor) Rosso Corsa with Black leather and Black carpets. 1 of only 211 steel bodied RHD cars. This car still retains the original leather wallet, service booklet, tool kit and jack kit. Fitted with 16" Speedline alloy wheels and air conditioning. Known by The Ferrari Centre workshops since 1996 and supplied by ourselves to the current keeper. This is a great example of a steel bodied 308.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    224747
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 308
  • Derivative
    GTB
  • Year
    1977
  • Mileage
    58166 mi
Arget Business Centre, Bircholt Road, Parkwood Industrial Estate
Maidstone, ME15 9YY, Kent
United Kingdom

