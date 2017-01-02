Vehicle Description 1977 Ferrari 308 GTB (Carburettor) Rosso Corsa with Black leather and Black carpets. 1 of only 211 steel bodied RHD cars. This car still retains the original leather wallet, service booklet, tool kit and jack kit. Fitted with 16" Speedline alloy wheels and air conditioning. Known by The Ferrari Centre workshops since 1996 and supplied by ourselves to the current keeper. This is a great example of a steel bodied 308.
ferrari 308 gtb black alloy-wheels air-con black-leather leather rhd rosso-corsa 1977 italian fast red rwd supercar petrol black-interior 2wd dark-interior
Arget Business Centre, Bircholt Road, Parkwood Industrial Estate
Maidstone, ME15 9YY, Kent
United Kingdom
Berlin-based online auction house Auctionata sold 27 of 39 cars offered ...
One of the things that used to define Ferraris was their beautiful, lith...