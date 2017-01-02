car description

Vehicle Description 1977 Ferrari 308 GTB (Carburettor) Rosso Corsa with Black leather and Black carpets. 1 of only 211 steel bodied RHD cars. This car still retains the original leather wallet, service booklet, tool kit and jack kit. Fitted with 16" Speedline alloy wheels and air conditioning. Known by The Ferrari Centre workshops since 1996 and supplied by ourselves to the current keeper. This is a great example of a steel bodied 308.