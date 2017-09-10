Ferrari 308 GT4-penultimate owner for 29 years Ferrari

car description

Ordered by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd -order number 263- with the factory ,one Rosso Chiaro 20-R-190 with brown leatherette with beige cloth inserts and brown carpets. Completed by the factory and delivered by truck to the UK in early January 1977.First registered SAP 1 by Maranello Concessionaires Ltd to Mr James Mc Donald, on the 14th February 1977.The then (January 1977)list price being £11,660.22 plus delivery, charges and number plates.7.5"wide wheels adding £280.80. The car passed into the ownership of Mr Eric Miles on the 1st November 1979. Mrs Valerie Warner became the third owner two and half years later on the 1st July 1982, re registering the car UNF 1,a number removed from her Triumph Stag ,which presumably the GT4 replaced. Registered to Mr Gerry Coleman on the 25th August 1983 still registered UNF 1.Mr Andrew Goodwin a became the next owner, swapping an Avon converted Daimler Double six convertible(this was apparently later sold to a director and appeared in an episode of Dallas) -worth approximately £3000 with his friend Gerry Coleman ,also transferring UNF 1 onto it . Mr Goodwin had previously owned a 246 GTS and went on to own a 365 GTB/4 Daytona,- which Rardley