loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Ferrari 308 GT4

Map

car description

This lightly modified 308 GT4 was campaigned in recent years in the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic after being converted from a standard road car by Ferrari Specialist Rosneath engineering.
Its current specification makes it a great useable all rounder and suitable for road, track day, circuit racing or hill climb competition.
We are carrying out a major service and mechanical overall at our workshops prior to sale.

Accessories

ferrari 308 gt4 1976 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    418315
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 308
  • Year
    1976
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£44,995

Unit 3&4 Brookfield Park, Tansley
Tansley, DE4 5FY, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!