1977 Ferrari 308 GTB Coupe Chassis no.21441 UK road reg.RHD converted to a race car around 1997 and twice winner of the Pirelli Maranello Ferrari Challenge, the FOC Hillclimb Championship, the Mario Andretti Cup, the Sir Anthony Bamford Cup, The Targa Stradale Cup, plus many class wins in 2008 Oulton Park Pirelli Classic 3.rd , Mallory Park Sports GT 1 st. Spa Francorchamps Classic 3rd. In 2009 it was campaigned by Paul Unsworth in 2009 in the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic and the Classic Sports Car Club Future Classic and features in Classic and Sports Car article Horses and Courses Feb. 2010 issue. SPECIFICATION: ENGINE 3 litre v8 dry sump, 4 Webber carbs high com pistons Ansa exhaust larger radiator cambelts August 2009 plus headgaskets replaced by Damax Eng. cost £3,832