loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1977 Ferrari 308 GTB Coupe

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

1977 Ferrari 308 GTB Coupe Chassis no.21441 UK road reg.RHD converted to a race car around 1997 and twice winner of the Pirelli Maranello Ferrari Challenge, the FOC Hillclimb Championship, the Mario Andretti Cup, the Sir Anthony Bamford Cup, The Targa Stradale Cup, plus many class wins in 2008 Oulton Park Pirelli Classic 3.rd , Mallory Park Sports GT 1 st. Spa Francorchamps Classic 3rd. In 2009 it was campaigned by Paul Unsworth in 2009 in the Pirelli Ferrari Formula Classic and the Classic Sports Car Club Future Classic and features in Classic and Sports Car article Horses and Courses Feb. 2010 issue. SPECIFICATION: ENGINE 3 litre v8 dry sump, 4 Webber carbs high com pistons Ansa exhaust larger radiator cambelts August 2009 plus headgaskets replaced by Damax Eng. cost £3,832

Accessories

1977 ferrari 308 gtb coupe rhd v8 italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309670
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Ferrari > 308
  • Derivative
    GTB
  • Year
    1977
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Eccles, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed