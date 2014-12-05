car description

1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, Serial Number ZFFPA16B000057227, Pinin Farina designed Group B supercar, Rosso Corsa with black/red inserts, 2.8 litre twin turbo V8 engine, 5 speed gear box, optioned with air conditioning, power windows and radio, delivered new at the factory via Brandon Lawrence/Cammisa Motorsports to Mr. Herbert Boyer of Burlingame, California, who imported it to the States and received California compliance certification on August 23, 1988, the GTO staying with Mr. Boyer until 2003 when it went into East Coast USA collections of some note, all the while receiving extensive servicing by Ferrari dealer, Miller Motorcars of Greenwich, Connecticut, 57227 spending the past two plus years in a collection in the Southwest USA with further major servicing and sorting carried out, original owner’s manual, pouch, tools and jack, an original maintenance booklet but not to 57227, one of just 272 288 GTO manufactured, Ferrari factory Red Book Classiche Certified.