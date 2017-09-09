1985 Ferrari 288 GTO

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€3,250,000 - €4,000,000 . Just 729 km from new; arguably one of the best preserved in the world. Believed to be one of 19 "lightweight" examples ordered without a radio or power windows. Single ownership since 1993. Virtually as new throughout. Recent full service, including new timing belts. Retains its original manuals, including original service book. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheA ‘BRAND NEW' FERRARI ICON – OFFERED AT ITS PLACE OF BIRTH Built and overseen when Enzo Ferrari was at the helm of his company, the 288 GTO was the second vehicle in Ferrari's history to bear the fabled Gran Turismo Omologato moniker. Conceived to compete in Group B rallying, the series was disbanded before the 288 GTO ever turned a wheel in anger, yet the 272 cars built to homologate the model quickly found willing homes with Ferrari's best clients. Today, it is a cornerstone of any collection of Ferrari supercars, and the car to which the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari owe a debt of gratitude. The 255th example built, this particular 288 GTO is perhaps the finest and most original example left in existence and therefore, can be counted amongst the most desirable Ferraris offered for sale in recent memory. Finished in Rosso Corsa (FER 300/6) over Nero (VM 8500) leather with matching black inserts, the car was ordered without power windows or a radio, believed to be one of 19 examples ordered as such, leaving the driver to focus on the task at hand and shedding precious ounces in the pursuit of relentless performance and making the car all the more desirable to connoisseurs and true driving enthusiasts. When new in 1985, chassis number 57709 was imported to the United States by Robert A. Penkhus of Colorado City, Colorado, with the intention of being driven on the road in that country. As such, the car was converted to comply with DOT/EPA regulations by Amerispec upon its importation. However, the car was driven very seldom by Penkhus, and was offered for sale by him in the Ferrari Market Letter in May of 1986, listed as only having 290 miles (466 km) on its odometer. The car was subsequently bought by David Livingston of Seattle.Livingston also did not put much more mileage on the 288 GTO, and by the time he offered it for sale in 1993, the car was listed as only having been driven 729 km from new. The car was then purchased by its current owner in 1993. Part of a significant collection, the car was subsequently parked and not driven since, and has remained in storage until it was discovered this year. Upon the car's discovery, it was immediately removed from storage and has recently received a full service, including changing of the timing belts, affirming its status as perhaps the finest and most original 288 GTO in existence. Accordingly, for such a low-mileage and unmolested example, chassis number 57709 presents in virtually as-new condition, retaining all of its proper and original factory markings throughout. The discovery of this 288 GTO is akin to finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. Beautifully preserved both inside and out having only been driven 729 km over the course of its life, finding another 288 GTO like this simply might not be possible, given that the model is now over 30 years old. Despite its age, the 288 GTO remains a legend, and a car that is just as desirable now as it was when new, holding an important place in Ferrari's history as the first supercar of its kind. Potential buyers should be asking themselves one question: When is the next time that I'll be able to buy a brand new 288 GTO at the factory?•Solo 729 chilometri totali; probabilmente uno dei migliori esemplari conservati al mondo•Si stima che sia una delle sole esempi "leggeri" 19 ordinate senza radio o finestrini elettrici•Di un unico proprietario dal '93•Praticamente nuova•Recentemente tagliandata, comprese le cinghie della distribuzione•Manuali originali, incluso il libretto di garanzia•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheUNA FERRARI ICONICA, PROPOSTA NEL SUO LUOGO DI NASCITACostruita sotto l'occhio attento di Enzo Ferrari, ancora al comando dell'azienda, la 288 GTO è stato il secondo modello Ferrari ad essersi fregiato della nota dicitura Gran Turismo Omologato. Concepita per competere nel Gruppo B, purtroppo il campionato è stato annullato prima che la 288 GTO abbia avuto il tempo di mettere il muso in pista, ciononostante le 272 vetture costruite per omologare il modello furono immediatamente comprate dai migliori clienti della 'rossa'. Oggi è una pietra miliare di qualsiasi collezione di supercar Ferrari. È l'auto a cui le successive F40, F50, Enzo e LaFerrari sono debitrici.Esemplare numero 255, questa 288 GTO è forse l'auto più originale di questo modello, diventando così una delle Ferrari più desiderabili proposte recentemente. Verniciata in Rosso Corsa (FER 300/6), con interni in pelle Nero (VM 8500), ha gli inserti neri abbinati. La vettura era stata ordinata senza finestrini elettrici e radio, si pensa sia uno dei soli 19 esemplari ordinati con queste specifiche, è un'auto studiata per non distrarre il pilota dal suo piacere di guida, risparmiando qualche chilo prezioso a tutto vantaggio delle prestazioni esuberanti, dettaglio che rende quest'esemplare un oggetto del desiderio per intenditori e veri appassionati di guida.Importata negli Stati Uniti da Robert A. Penkhus di Colorado City, Colorado, da nuova nel 1985, l'auto con telaio numero 57709, per essere guidata sulle strada americane, però, è stata convertita da Amerispec per rispettare le normative DOT / EPA. Comunque sia è stata guidata molto raramente da Penkhus, che l'ha messa in vendita attraverso la Ferrari Market Letter nel maggio 1986, con soli 466 chilometri segnati dalla strumentazione. L'auto fu poi acquistata da David Livingston di Seattle.Livingston a sua volta non ha aggiunto molti chilometri alla GTO e, nel momento in cui l'ha rivenduta nel 1993, ne aveva 729. Acquistata dal suo attuale proprietario nel '93, fa parte di una notevole collezione, la vettura è stata successivamente parcheggiata e non guidata da allora, rimanendo nascosta fino a quest'anno.Dopo il ritrovamento è stata immediatamente rimossa dal deposito per essere sottoposta a un tagliando completo, compreso il cambio delle cinghie di distribuzione, confermando così la nomea 288 GTO più bella in circolazione. Di conseguenza, quest'esemplare intonso e con così poca strada (telaio numero 57709), si presenta in condizioni praticamente nuove, mantenendo inalterate le impostazioni originali di fabbrica.La scoperta di questo 288 GTO è stata come trovare l'ago in un pagliaio. Bellissimo stato di conservazione sia interno che esterno, guidata per soli 729 chilometri nel corso della sua vita, trovarne un'altra simile è impossibile, visto e considerato che il modello ha ormai più di 30 anni. Nonostante la sua età, la 288 GTO rimane leggendaria e altrettanto desiderabile di quando era nuova. Auto con un ruolo importante nella storia della Ferrari, è stata la prima supercar del suo genere. I potenziali acquirenti dovrebbero farsi una domanda: quando mi ricapiterà di poter comprare una 288 GTO 'nuova' in fabbrica?