1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 LHD

This stunning Ferrari 275 GTB/4 is a very desirable quad cam car with Ferrari Classiche.

The 275 GTB was a two-seater GT introduced in 1964 with production running through to 1968. It was powered by a 3.3 litre Colombo V-12 engine which produced 280 hp. The standard 275 GTB coupe came with 3 or 6 Weber twin-choke carburettors and a Series Two version with a longer nose appeared in 1965. A much updated GTB/4 version was introduced at the Paris Motor Show in October 1966, which had revised bodywork and came with a reworked 300 hp engine, still with two valves per cylinder but now with four camshafts and six carburettors as standard. The transaxle was also redesigned with a torque tube connecting the engine and transmission, which greatly improved the handling, noise, and vibration levels.

The example offered here is one of the 350 GTB/4s produced and was delivered new to Italy in 1967. It was sold via the Perugia dealer Romeo Pedini to a Marino Mignimi on May 9th. Sr Mignimi kept the car for just over a year before selling it to its second owner Giuseppe Zappala on August 23rd 1968. Factory records show that it wa