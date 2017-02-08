1965 Ferrari 275 GTB

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Paris event, February 8, 2017.280 bhp, 3,286 cc SOHC V-12 engine with triple Weber 40 DCZ6 carburettors, five-speed manual transaxle, fully independent coil-spring suspension with upper and lower wishbones, Koni tubular shock absorbers, and four-wheel Dunlop disc brakes. Wheelbase: 94.5 in.Ferrari Classiche certifiedRetains its original engine and gearboxPresented in its original colours of Verde Pino over BeigeA pair of new Ferraris broke cover at the 1964 Paris Salon: the 275 GTB and 275 GTS. Although both cars boasted identical welded steel tubular flame chassis with fully independent suspension, five-speed manual transaxles, and 3.3-litre Colombo V-12s, the similarities ended there. Both cars looked drastically different, with the GTB's bodywork being crafted by Scaglietti, and the GTS coachwork built by Pininfarina. The engine in the 275 GTB was rated at 280 brake horsepower, while the 275 GTS' engine had an output of 260 brake horsepower.While the 275 GTS was meant to be an open-top grand tourer, the 275 GTB was slightly sportier in nature. Although still an ideal grand tourer, customers could equip their cars with a handful of performance options, including three or six Weber carburettors or steel or aluminium bodywork. Campagnolo alloy wheels were standard, but Borrani wire wheels remained as a popular optional extra. Just one year after the initial debut of the 275 GTB, a second-series example was premiered with a slightly longer nose, a modification intended to help aid aerodynamic downforce at high speed. Despite the technical improvements, many enthusiasts prefer the first-series car's proportions and purity of design, and early short-nose examples remain highly sought after by collectors, with only approximately 250 examples built.Originally delivered to the official Ferrari dealer Rugico of Madrid, Spain, in 1965, chassis number 07341 was born as a short-nose 275 GTB, finished in the lovely and seldom-seen colour combination of Verde Pino (106-G-30) over a Beige (VM 3218) Connolly leather interior. By 1966, the car had been sold to a resident of Switzerland and was registered on Swiss license plates 'GE 57243,' according to Ferrari historian Marcel Massini. It returned back to the factory on 6 May 1966, where it was serviced and its odometer was recorded as showing 10,755 kilometres from new.While the majority of the car's early history remains unknown, it was acquired by Joaquim Folch of Barcelona, Spain, in August of 1989. By this time, the 275 GTB had been refinished in red with a yellow stripe and was pictured in the book Collector's Garage wearing this livery. The car remained in his ownership until at least 2006, when it was certified by Ferrari Classiche; shortly thereafter, the yellow stripe was removed and the car was repainted red throughout. After leaving Folch's ownership, the car was sold to the United Kingdom, where it was returned to its original colour combination. The car is accompanied by a file that includes its certification binder from Ferrari Classiche, as well as a handful of service invoices from DK Engineering and Joe Macari. One of Ferrari's most beloved designs, the 275 GTB was perhaps the quintessential high-performance, grand touring car of the 1960s. Today, a well-maintained 275 GTB remains a staple of any world-class Ferrari collection. This particular example, presented in its original colours, with its original drivetrain, and boasting Classiche certification to its name, would be a splendid addition to any collection.Moteur V12, 3 286 cm3, 280 ch, 1 ACT par banc, trois carburateurs Weber 40 DCZ6, transmission manuelle cinq rapports transaxle, suspension avant et arrière indépendante avec doubles triangles, ressorts hélicoïdaux et amortisseurs Koni, freins à disques Dunlop sur les quatre roues. Empattement 2 400 mm.•Certifiée Ferrari Classiche•Moteur et boîte de vitesses d'origine•Présentée dans ses teintes d'origine, Verde Pino et intérieur BeigeDeux nouvelles Ferrari ont fait sensation au Salon de Paris 1964 : la 275 GTB et la 275 GTS. Même si les deux voitures présentaient le même châssis tubulaire en acier avec suspension complètement indépendante, la même boîte-pont cinq rapports et le V12 Colombo 3,3 litres, les similitudes s'arrêtaient là. Les deux modèles affichaient en effet une forme très différentes, la carrosserie de la GTB étant réalisée par Scaglietti, et celle de la GTS par Pininfarina. Le moteur de la 275 GTB développait 280 ch, alors que celui de la 275 GTS se contentait de 260.Alors que la destination de la 275 GTS était d'être une grande routière découvrable, la 275 GTB offrait une personnalité plus sportive. Bien que tout aussi idéale comme grande routière, elle était souvent équipée par ses acheteurs d'options sportives, comme trois ou six carburateurs Weber, ou une carrosserie acier ou aluminium. Les jantes Campagnolo en alliage étaient montées en série, mais les Borrani à rayons étaient une option appréciée.Un ans seulement après le lancement de la 275 GTB, une version de deuxième série était présentée avec un avant légèrement plus long, modification effectuée pour contribuer à diminuer le délestage à vitesse élevée. Malgré les améliorations techniques, de nombreux amateurs préféraient les proportions et la pureté des versions de premières série, si bien que les premiers exemplaires de 275 GTB "short-nose" restent très recherchés des amateurs, avec une production qui s'est limitée à 250 exemplaires environ.Livrée neuve en 1965 au distributeur Ferrari officiel Rugico de Madrid, la voiture portant le n° de châssis 07341 est une 275 GTB "short-nose", qui présentait la teinte rare et séduisante "Verde Pino" (106-G-30), avec une sellerie en cuir Connolly Beige (VM 3218). En 1966, la voiture avait été vendue à un résident en Suisse, qui l'immatriculait sous le numéro suisse GE 57243, selon l'historien Ferrari Marcel Massini. La voiture était envoyée à l'usine le 6 mai 1966 pour une révision, et son compteur kilométrique affichait à l'époque 10 755 km.Alors que l'histoire de la voiture reste en grande partie inconnue dans ses premières années, elle a été achetée en août 1989 par Joaquim Folch, de Barcelone. A cette époque, la 275 GTB avait été repeinte en rouge, avec une bande jaune, et elle apparaît en photo avec cette livrée dans l'ouvrage Collector's Garage. Elle restait entre les mêmes mains au moins jusqu'en 2006, quand elle était certifiée par Ferrari Classiche ; peu après, la bande jaune était enlevée et la peinture rouge entièrement refaite. La voiture était ensuite vendue en Grande-Bretagne, où elle revenait à sa combinaison de teintes d'origine. Elle est aujourd'hui accompagnée d'un dossier qui inclut le classeur de certification de Ferrari Classiche, ainsi qu'une série de factures d'entretien de DK Engineering et Joe Macari.La 275 GTB est une des Ferrari les plus appréciées. Elle représente peut-être la quintessence de la voiture de grand tourisme à hautes performances des années 1960. Aujourd'hui, une 275 GTB en bon état constitue une pièce de base pour toute collection Ferrari importante. Le présent exemplaire, dans ses teintes d'origine, sa mécanique d'origine et sa certification Ferrari Classiche, constituera un ajout splendide à toute collection.