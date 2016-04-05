Ex Chris Evans Ferrari 250 Lusso - part of the "White Collection" featured in the BBC Child in Need Magnificent 7 tour to Chewton Glen.
Well known car with impeccable provenance - subject to a £135,000 restoration. Video below from the Children in Need Charity run - and also a link to this car being used on a family outing:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-1268676/Chris-Evans-treats-family-day-open-road-multi-million-pound-sports-cars.html
Inside this 1964 Ferrari 250 Lusso following 1971 Ferrari Dino - YouTube
chris evans ferrari 250 lusso restored italian fast rwd supercar petrol 2wd
Ascot
Bracknell, SL5 7DD, Berkshire
United Kingdom