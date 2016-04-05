loading Loading please wait....
1964 Ferrari 250GT/L/SOLD

1964 Ferrari 250GT/L/SOLD When the 250GT "Lusso" was introduced at the Paris Salon in 1962 it was a overwhelming hit with enthusiasts and the motoring press alike, all agreeing that it may just be the best Ferrari ever built! Fifty five years later it remains one of Ferrari's and designer Scagletti's finest creations. We are thrilled to be able to offer this absolutely flawless car from long term private ownership where it was maintained to highest standards by world class Ferrari experts. Every detail is in truly exceptional condition including all cosmetics and all mechanical components. There is no sorting out to do with this car... just drive it, or show it and take home trophies. The car is matching numbers, of course, is presented in its original factory delivered colors of silver with a red interior, the tool roll is complete and a Massini Report is in hand. We respectfully invite your inquiries. Please call or email for complete details/SOLD

    416290
    For sale
    Ferrari > 250
    1964
69 Weed Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06850
Norwalk, California
United States

