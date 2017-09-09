1962 Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 Series II

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€350,000 - €400,000 . A fine example of the first factory-produced four-passenger Ferrari. The 611th produced out of a total run of 954 250 GTE 2+2s. Ferrari Classiche certifiedThe Ferrari 250 GTE 2+2 first premiered at the Paris Salon in 1960 and offered a radically different configuration for the storied Maranello marque. This car was the first factory-produced four-passenger Ferrari and offered the company entry into a previously unavailable market – that of the luxury grand touring car. With a Colombo-designed Tipo 128E V-12 producing 240 bhp and a four-speed manual gearbox with overdrive, the 250 GTE provided Ferrari-worthy performance in a more comfortable overall package.This would become the most commercially successful Ferrari of the time, with 954 produced in three series between 1960 and 1963 at a factory price of $12,600. This car was to be the predecessor of the 330 Ferrari series, including the 330 GT America and the 330 GT 2+2. Clearly this car represents the superlative combination of luxury and speed for which Ferrari would become world-famous in the coming decades.Chassis no. 3985, the car presented here, was completed on 22 November 1962 and was delivered to Ferrari dealer Joao A. Gasparo in Oporto, Portugal, finished in Grigio Scuro (18932 Italver) over a beige (VM 3309) interior with Connolly leather. Although its history is not known, the car was noted as being in the Netherlands as of 2013, before it was brought to the UK where it currently resides. A fine example of the first factory-produced four-passenger Ferrari, finished in elegant black over beige, it boasts Ferrari Classiche certification, confirming that it retains all of its major original mechanical components. The most affordable of the 250-series of Ferraris, this 250 GTE would be an ideal starting point for someone looking for their first Enzo-era Ferrari.•Un esemplare raffinato della prima Ferrari a quattro posti prodotta in serie•nº 611 su 954•Certificata Ferrari ClassicheLa Ferrari 250 GTE 2 + 2, presentata al Salone di Parigi nel 1960, rompe gli schemi della tradizione delle vetture di Maranello. Quest'auto infatti, che è stata la prima Ferrari per quattro passeggeri prodotta dal Cavallino, ha aperto un mercato completamente nuovo alle 'rosse': quello delle granturismo di lusso. Col motore progettato da Colombo, il Tipo 128E V-12 capace di 240 CV e il cambio manuale a quattro marce con overdrive, la 250 GTE aveva le prestazioni di una vera Ferrari, ma in un pacchetto decisamente più confortevole.Destinata a diventare la Ferrari di maggior successo commerciale dell'epoca, con 954 prodotti in tre serie tra il 1960 e il 1963, era venduta al prezzo di fabbrica di poco meno di 11.000 euro. Di fatto è stata l'auto che ha preceduto la serie 330, come la 330 GT America e la 330 GT 2 + 2. Oggi è chiaro che la GTE è stata capace di fondere perfettamente lusso e sportività, caratteristica questa per cui le Ferrari sono diventate famose nel corso dei decenni successivi.Con telaio numero 3985, quest'auto è stata completata il 22 novembre del '62 ed è stata consegnata al concessionario Ferrari Joao A. Gasparo a Oporto, in Portogallo, con carrozzeria Grigio Scuro (18932 Italver) e interni in pelle Connolly beige (VM 3309). Anche se la sua storia non è nota, si sa che nel 2013 si trovava in Olanda, prima di essere portata nel Regno Unito dove risiede tuttora. Un raffinato esemplare della prima Ferrari a quattro posti mai prodotta a Maranello, con un'elegante carrozzeria nera e interni beige, ha la certificazione di Ferrari Classiche, garanzia sull'originalità dei suoi principali componenti meccanici. La più abbordabile della serie 250, questa GTE è un punto di partenza ideale per chi cerca di accaparrarsi la sua prima Ferrari dell'era di Enzo. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.