1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Competizione

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€8,500,000 - €10,000,000 . One of 46 alloy-bodied examples built in 1960 and the 39th of 74 competition SWBs. Engine rebuilt in the early 2010s by DK Engineering. Cosmetically restored in factory-original colour combination. Documented with factory build sheets, service invoices, magazine articles and history by marque expert Marcel Massini. Featured in the 15 March 1969 issue of The Motor, and the January 1985 issue of Thoroughbred & Classic Cars. A beautifully maintained and well-sorted example of Ferrari's highly celebrated dual-purpose berlinetta. Ferrari Classiche certifiedBenefiting from recent cosmetic measures that have bolstered a prior engine rebuild, this beautifully presented 250 GT SWB is an outstanding example of the rare and celebrated berlinetta. Chassis no. 2163 GT is approximately the 39th of 74 alloy-bodied competizione examples, and the 45th of 165 total SWB examples built. Undergoing much of its build process during October 1960, the 250 GT was clothed in aluminium alloy coachwork by Scaglietti and finished in rosso chiaro paint, while the interior was trimmed with nero leather (a colour combination the car faithfully retains today).After a certificate of origin was issued on 8 August 1961, the SWB was sold on 22 August to its first owner, Vincenzo Malago, an official marque dealer in Rome who kept the berlinetta as a personal car for six months. In February 1962, the Ferrari was purchased by Bruno Zanetti of Casavatore, and he sold the car 10 months later to Aldo Camnasio of Lissone (outside of Monza). In February 1963, the 250 GT was acquired by English enthusiast Robert McIntyre, commencing a chain of British ownership that continued in 1969 with Oliver Harris of Surrey. During the 1970s the berlinetta was fitted with a correct Tipo 168 engine originally used in chassis no. 1615 GT, a 250 GT LWB California Spider Alloy Competizione. Passing through the collections of David Walker and Roy Pearse in 1983, the car was fully restored by Hall & Fowler Engineering in Lincolnshire. The restored SWB was then featured in the January 1985 issue of Thoroughbred & Classic Cars before being sold later that year to Dan Margulies of London.Later in 1985, this berlinetta was sold to Stefano Durelli of Padova, Italy, and the car participated in a handful of vintage events over the following few years, including the AvD-Oldtimer-Grand Prixes at the Nürburgring in 1988, 1989 and 1991. The 250 GT also participated in the International Historic Race Festivals at Silverstone in July 1992 and 1993 (the latter of which included display at the British Ferrari Owners' Club 25th Anniversary exhibition).In March 1996 the SWB was purchased by Andrew Pisker of London, and he continued to enter the car in vintage events, including the International Historic Race Festival at Silverstone in July 1997 and the Tour Auto Historic in France in April 1999. Pisker also commissioned a full engine rebuild by the esteemed UK-based specialists, DK Engineering. Additionally, the interior was refurbished with correct nero leather with complementary carpets.Acquired by the consignor in July 2014, the 250 GT has since been fastidiously maintained and consistently corrected towards original standards. In 2016, the exterior was refinished in proper rosso chiaro paint and the dashboard was removed and refurbished with correct wrinkle finish, while the chassis was mechanically sorted as needed, including a full rebuild of the brakes. Currently in a beautiful state of presentation that includes a meticulously detailed undercarriage and engine compartment, the SWB is notable for its high state of chassis and body originality, having experienced no serious racing in period, in contrast to most Competizione examples, which have at some point incurred damage during racing.An excellent show car that is mechanically poised to enjoy premium touring and track events, the SWB would require only a handful of corrections to approach platinum-level standards for club exhibition. The car is now equipped with a roll cage for safety during event use and is a perfect candidate for events like the Tour Auto or the Le Mans Classic, should its next owner wish to take the car to the track rather than the concours lawn. Regardless of application, the rare alloy-bodied berlinetta would make an essential acquisition for any Maranello enthusiast.•Uno dei 46 esemplari in alluminio, costruito nel 1960 e il 39° di 74 SWB da corsa•Il motore è stato ricostruito nei primi mesi del 2010 da DK Engineering•Ripristinata la combinazione di colori originali•Corredata dalla documentazione di fabbrica, fatture dei tagliandi, riviste e una storia scritta dall'esperto Ferrari, Marcel Massini•Pubblicata nel numero del 15 marzo 1969 di The Motor e nel gennaio '85 di Thoroughbred & Classic Cars•Esemplare splendidamente tenuto di questa berlinetta Ferrari, molto apprezzata per la doppia personalità•Certificate Ferrari ClassicheI recenti lavori di carrozzeria hanno valorizzato la precedente ricostruzione del motore, questa bellissima 250 GT SWB rappresenta un esemplare eccezionale della tanto celebrata e ricercata berlinetta. Con telaio n° 2163 GT, è indicativamente il numero 39 dei 74 esemplari Competizione in alluminio e la numero 45 delle 165 SWB realizzate. La maggior parte della costruzione di questa vettura avviene nell'ottobre del '60, la 250 GT è stata rivestita in alluminio da Scaglietti e verniciata in Rosso chiaro, mentre l'interno è stato realizzato in pelle nera (combinazione di colori che la vettura conserva fedelmente ancora oggi).Dopo l'emissione del certificato d'origine dell'8 agosto 1961, la SWB è stata venduta il 22 agosto al suo primo proprietario, Vincenzo Malago, rivenditore ufficiale Ferrari di Roma, che l'ha tenuta come auto personale per sei mesi. Nel febbraio del '62 viene acquistata da Bruno Zanetti di Casavatore che la rivende, 10 mesi dopo, ad Aldo Camnasio di Lissone, in Brianza.Nel febbraio del '63, la 250 GT diventa inglese, finendo all'appassionato Robert McIntyre, che inaugura una serie di proprietà britanniche che prosegue nel '69 con Oliver Harris, del Surrey. Durante gli anni '70 alla berlinetta viene montato il motore del tipo corretto, il Tipo 168 utilizzato originariamente sul telaio 1615 GT di una 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione, anch'essa in alluminio. Nel 1983, durante il periodo in cui ha fatto parte delle collezioni di David Walker e Roy Pearse, l'auto viene completamente restaurata dalla Hall & Fowler Engineering, nel Lincolnshire. Questi lavori vengono successivamente pubblicati nel numero del gennaio 1985 di Thoroughbred & Classic Cars. Poco prima di essere venduta, nello stesso anno, a Dan Margulies di Londra.Nel corso del 1985 la berlinetta viene rivenduta a Stefano Durelli di Padova, con cui la vettura partecipa a una manciata di eventi d'auto d'epoca negli anni successivi, tra cui i Grand Prix AvD-Oldtimer al Nürburgring nel 1988, '89 e '91. La 250 GT prende parte anche all'International Historic Race Festival di Silverstone, nel luglio '92 e '93: quest'ultima apparizione ha incluso l'esposizione alla manifestazione per il 25° anniversario del British Ferrari Owners' Club.Nel marzo '96 la SWB viene comprata da Andrew Pisker di Londra che, continuando nel solco delle rievocazioni, la iscrive nuovamente all'International Historic Race Festival di Silverstone (luglio '97) e al Tour Auto Historic in Francia (aprile '99). Pisker nel frattempo commissiona la ricostruzione completa del motore da parte del noto specialista britannico, DK Engineering. Inoltre, l'interno viene risistemato con la giusta pelle, Nero, e un set di tappetini.Acquistata dall'attuale proprietario nel luglio del 2014, la 250 GT è stata conservata maniacalmente, con continue migliorie per riportarla alla sua configurazione originale. La carrozzeria viene riverniciata in Rosso chiaro nel 2016, la plancia ritrova la sua finitura 'rugosa' originale, i freni rifatti e il telaio sistemato.Lo splendido stato in cui si presenta interessa anche la parte sotto della scocca, come pure il vano motore. Questa SWB è di notevole pregio soprattutto per l'elevato stato di originalità di telaio e carrozzeria. Infatti, non avendo mai preso parte alle corse, al contrario degli altri esemplari Competizione, non porta i segni delle battaglie in pista.Una show car eccellente, ma con una meccanica pronta per essere portata in giro, su strada o alle manifestazioni. Questa SWB avrebbe bisogno solo di qualche intervento minimo in più per portarla agli standard Platinum delle manifestazioni di club. L'auto è dotata di una roll cage, la gabbia di protezione che la rende una vettura già pronta per partecipare alla Tour Auto o alla Le Mans Classic. La SWB, insomma, non aspetta altro che gareggiare in pista o sui prati dei concorsi d'eleganza. La decisione sta tutta al prossimo proprietario. Indipendentemente da come verrà usata, comunque, questa rara berlinetta in alluminio è una scelta irrinunciabile per qualsiasi appassionato delle auto di Maranello.