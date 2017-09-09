1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet Series II

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€1,350,000 - €1,650,000 . A very early Cabriolet Series II with bespoke exterior and interior features. Delivered new to Umberto Agnelli. Offered from single ownership for over two decades; seldom seen in public. One of the few truly unique Cabriolet Series II examples. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheOnly the 13th Cabriolet Series II produced, the car offered here, chassis number 1779 GT, was delivered to a very special customer, Umberto Agnelli, younger brother of the iconoclastic Fiat chairman Gianni Agnelli, the wealthiest man in modern Italy. As would be expected of an Agnelli Ferrari, the car was lavished with special features, including 250 GTE-style ‘frenched' headlamps and a special 400 Superamerica Cabriolet-style interior, with bespoke upholstery and a unique dashboard configuration. It was finished in Bianco (MM 12435) with Nero (VM 8500) interior.Sold to Mr Agnelli in April 1960, the car was exported from Italy later in the decade and sold to Phillip Baumgarten of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It subsequently passed in 1968 to Garrett O'Brien of Candice, New York, and remained in his ownership until 1992, when it was sold by his estate. Shortly thereafter it was acquired by a Hong Kong dealer, then in 1996 moved to Paul Barber of England, in whose ownership it was carefully restored to the original specifications. The current owner acquired the freshly restored car in 1998 and has properly stored it since in his extensive private collection.The car's restoration is wonderfully patinaed and inviting, and it retains its original engine and gearbox, as well as the factory special-ordered features requested by Umberto Agnelli. In a world of ‘standard' Cabriolet Series IIs, this particular example is truly unique, befitting an automobile owned by a famous and influential figure with great power in Turin and Maranello.•Una delle primissime Cabriolet della seconda serie, con finiture esterne ed interne fatte su misura•Consegnata nuova a Umberto Agnelli•Offerta dal proprietario che l'ha tenuta per oltre vent'anni; raramente esposta in pubblico•Uno dei pochissimi esemplari di Cabriolet seconda serie•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheQuest'auto è la tredicesima Cabriolet seconda serie prodotta, con telaio numero 1779 GT, è stata consegnata a un cliente molto speciale: Umberto Agnelli, il fratello minore dell'ex presidente Fiat Gianni Agnelli, l'uomo più ricco dell'Italia moderna. Come ci si può aspettare da una Ferrari di casa Agnelli, la vettura è ricca di finiture esclusive, come i fari in stile 250 GTE e l'interno ispirato alla 400 Superamerica Cabriolet, la tappezzeria non di serie e una plancia appositamente ridisegnata. Carrozzeria in Bianco (MM 12435) con interni Nero (VM 8500).Venduta ad Agnelli nell'aprile del '60, viene acquistata da Phillip Baumgarten di Fort Lauderdale, Florida, nella seconda metà degli anni '60, per poi passare di mano ancora una volta nel '68 con Garrett O'Brien di Candice (New York). Che la tiene fino al 1992, anno in cui viene venduta a un concessionario di Hong Kong. Nel '96, la GT Cabriolet ritorna in Europa con Paul Barber, che la porta in Inghilterra ripristinando le sue specifiche originali con un accurato restauro. L'attuale proprietario, che l'ha rilevata nel '98 a restauro finito, l'ha conservata con tutti i crismi nella sua collezione privata.Un restauro così fa decisamente gola. E non solo per il fatto che l'auto sembra uscita da una rivista patinata, ma anche perché conserva motore e cambio originali, oltre che le modifiche su misura, richieste allora da Umberto Agnelli. Tra tante Cabriolet seconda serie, questo esemplare è davvero 'fuoriserie', anche per il primo illustre proprietario, così strettamente legato e influente a Torino prima e a Maranello poi. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.