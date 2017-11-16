Ferrari 246 GT Dino Coupe 1973

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Ferrari 246GT Dino 1973 2nd owner, topcondition 1973 Ferrari 246GT coupe Dino. Restored completely in 1989 and still in a perfect condition. The paint, interior, sutures etc are really perfect. The car has had only 2 owners, the last one had the car for 27 years. The 246 is the second model with the name Dino. The car has a 2418 CC big V6 195 HP engine and fully synchronised 5-speed gearbox. The car also has the rare options such as original airco and electric windows. Complete photoreport of the restoration is present. People say that the Ferrari 246 GT is the most beautiful model ever built by Ferrari. Excellent investment with a lot of potential. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.