Ferrari - 208 GT4 "Dino" - 1977

DETAILS - Valid inspection: 2017 - Number plates and documents: Italian - Engine: V8 - 1991 cc - 180 HP DESCRIPTION The Dino 208 GT4 was produced the first time in 1975, up to 1980. 840 copies were made and the chassis numbers began with the 08830 to end with 15596. This is the only standard Ferrari designed by Bertone from unmistakable and fascinating aerodynamic lines.The Dino 208 GT4 engine is a small technical masterpiece, remaining the smallest V8 ever produced in series and showing an incredible power for the engine. This car, ASI Gold Plate, is in very good condition and it is part of a valuable private collection of classic Ferrari cars. Always stored in a dry and protected place, with regular maintenance, used only for exhibitions or events. It is one of the few models that preserved all the original Dino logos. The body of this classic and timeless colour Rosso Corsa is lovely and shiny, without rust and the funds are intact as well. The blue leather sports interior is original and preserved like new, as well as the dashboard, the steering wheel, the headlining and the mats.The incredible 1,980 cc gasoline engine, with 4-speed manual transmission runs fine as well as all the mechanics. This Ferrari also has original Dino star rims, original tool box, original car radio.Looking at the almost 100 photos available it's obvious how this Ferrari, more than 40 years old, is in a great shape and very well maintained, a real collector’s item not to be missed. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Controguerra (Teramo), Italy.