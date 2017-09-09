1950 Ferrari 195 Inter Coupé

car description

To be OFFERED AT AUCTION at RM Sotheby's Ferrari – Leggenda e Passione event, September 9, 2017.Estimate:€1,100,000 - €1,500,000 . The first 195 chassis produced; one of three bodied by Touring. The 1951 Turin Motor Show car. Beautiful restoration in spectacular colours. Well-known ownership history since new. Application for certification submitted to Ferrari ClassicheChassis number 0081 S was the first of 25 195 chassis produced, and one of just three bodied by the renowned Milanese coachbuilder Touring. Distinctive features included a lack of the usual Superleggera script on the hood, as well as small Italian lights, similar to those on early barchettas. In April 1951 the car, finished in its original hue of Oro Metallizzato, was shown by Franco Cornacchia's Societá Agenzia Internazionale Commerciale Auto Ricambi (AICAR) on behalf of Ferrari at the 33rd Turin Motor Show at the Parco Valentino. Afterwards, the following month, it was sold by Carrozzeria Superleggera Aerlux of Milan to second owner Giuseppe Fiocchi of Lecco, and registered in the Como area as ‘CO 32210'.Fiocchi kept the car for a little over three years before passing it to third owner Francesco Nissotti of Adria-Rovigo, who registered it as ‘RO 17125'. It was sold two years later, in October 1955, to American serviceman Donald Maynard, who returned with it to the United States in 1959. Several further owners followed, including Wyatt Coleman.In 1974 Mr Coleman's mechanic sold the car to Richard Little of Sudbury, Massachusetts, who began but never completed an exhaustive restoration. The Ferrari was sold by Mr Little's family in 2005, and the following year passed to two enthusiasts in California, then to Richard Martin, who had it fully restored by Terry Scarborough over a two-year period. It appeared at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in 2008, was awarded a Platinum award at the 2009 Cavallino Classic and was then shown at The Quail in 2010.Now repainted a beautiful dark blue, this lovely, authentic, well-known Turin show car ranks among the most attractive closed early Ferraris, and it would be a superb entrant to either concours field or prestigious rally events around the world.•Una delle prime 195 prodotte e una delle uniche tre carrozzate da Touring•Debutta al salone dell'auto di Torino del 1951•Bellissimo restauro e colori spettacolari•Storia e proprietà conosciute sin da nuova•Domanda di certificazione presentata a Ferrari ClassicheL'auto con telaio numero 0081 S è stata la prima di venticinque 195 prodotte e una delle tre a montare la carrozzeria della milanese Touring. Tra le caratteristiche distintive spiccano la mancanza della scritta Superleggera sul cofano e i fanali piccoli, come sulle prime barchette. Nell'aprile del '51, nella sua splendente colorazione originale Oro Metallizzato, viene presentata dall'Agenzia Internazionale Commerciale Auto Ricambi (AICAR) di Franco Cornacchia, ma a nome della Ferrari, al XXXIII Salone dell'auto di Torino, nel Parco del Valentino. Il mese successivo è venduta dalla Carrozzeria Superleggera Aerlux di Milano al secondo proprietario, Giuseppe Fiocchi di Lecco, che la registra nella provincia di Como con la targa CO 32210.Fiocchi tiene l'auto per poco più di tre anni, prima di passarla al terzo proprietario, Francesco Nissotti di Adria (Rovigo), che la registra con targa RO 17125. Nell'ottobre del '55 viene comprata da un militare americano, Donald Maynard, che nel '59 se la porta negli Stati Uniti. Successivamente si sono susseguiti altri proprietari, tra cui Wyatt Coleman.Nel '74 il meccanico di Coleman vende l'auto a Richard Little di Sudbury, Massachusetts, che inizia un'importante opera di restauro. Impresa che però non porta a termine. I Little decidono di vendere la Ferrari nel 2005 e l'anno successivo viene presa da due appassionati californiani per poi finire a Richard Martin, che ne commissiona il restauro completo a Terry Scarborough. Lavoro che viene ultimato due anni dopo. Apparsa al concorso di eleganza di Pebble Beach nel 2008, ha ricevuto il premio Platinum al Cavallino Classic del 2009, per poi essere portata in mostra al The Quail nel 2010.Ridipinta in un bellissimo blu scuro, questa splendida, autentica e ben nota show car di Torino è sicuramente una delle più attraenti Ferrari delle origini. Protagonista indiscussa di concorsi o rievocazioni storiche in tutto il mondo. To view this car and others currently consigned to this auction, please visit the RM website at rmsothebys.com/.