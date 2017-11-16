Ferrari 166 Inter Coupe

car description

Comments and history courtesy of Ferrari historian - Marcel Massini:

Ferrari 166 Inter Stabilimenti Farina chassis #021 S is one of the oldest Ferraris in existence. It actually is the 11th road car built by Ferrari (they used just odd chassis numbers, starting with 001, then 003, then 005, etc.). You must know that in 1947 the factory produced just 3 cars, in 1948 they built 5 units and in 1949 they built 21 cars. Not more than that! That adds up to a total of just 29 Ferraris manufactured in the first three years. Consequently 021 S is a super rare automobile and with the even more exclusive bodywork by Stabilimenti Farina can be considered a true gem!

Ferrari 166 Inter Coupé Stabilimenti Farina 1949, Chassis# 021 S Original exterior color: n/a Original interior color: n/a Chassis type 166 Engine type 166

The 4th of only 10 Ferraris bodied by Stabilimenti Farina

July 1949 Delivered by the factory to first owner A.I.C.A.R. S.r.l. (Agenzia Internazionale Commercio e Ricambi) domiciled in Milan, Italy (International Agency for Automobile and Spare Parts Trading), a company which was later renamed into WI.PU.CO. S.r.l.

July 27, 1949 Sold new to the first owner B. Bojiolo, resident in