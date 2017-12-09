Excalibur - Pheathon SS series 3 - 1978

car description

The Excalibur is a so-called Neo Classic based on the Mercedes SSK from 1928, 4 series were made.Many celebrities have had one.Factory-built. This is a car from 3rd series.The car is in competition condition.The bodywork is perfect.The red leather interior was renewed 8 years ago.Chrome and paint in new condition.The engine runs like a charm and shifts fine.Additionally a soft top and loose parts to close the side of the car.The car comes from the first owner in Switzerland.Imported to the Netherlands in 1995. In possession of the 2nd owner for more than 21 years, they restored it to perfection.Annual maintenance at Jeffreys Autoservice in Rijnsburg. They took over the car after the owner died.The car can be viewed by appointment.It has a Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until 25 February 2018 Valuation report available.This van can be viewed and picked up in Voorhout, Netherlands.