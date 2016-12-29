Eurobrun 189 F1 Car

car description

Vehicle Description Engine Capacity: 3500 Transmission: Manual It was the end of 1987, and Argentinian driver Oscar Larrauri was in a spot of bother. He was the protégé of Juan Mañuel Fangio; he had been the European F3 champion as far back as 1982 for the Euroracing team; since 1984 he had been enjoying success in Porsche sports cars run by Walter Brun; but, most of all, he was 33, and with each passing season his F1 aspirations were diminishing. But then he had an idea: bring Brun and Euroracing together to jointly form a Grand Prix team in a time when big ambitions and not big budgets were enough to get you started. And so EuroBrun was born. Introduced halfway through 1989 the new car, the ER189, arrived in time for the German GP, and so too did a sponsor in the form of Jägermeister, which painted the attractive new machine in its famous orange colours. However, even for the rest of the year there was only one ER189 chassis, and the team had to keep taking one ER188B to each race as a spare. And, considering the reliability problems associated with the untried ER189, that spare often had to come into use. Part of the ER189 also had to be remade after the initial roll-hoop behind