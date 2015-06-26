1999 Dodge Viper 750hp Supercharged 2dr GTS Coupe

car description

Directors own car hence no expense spared! 8lt V10 Roe 2.8lt Supercharged with water meth injection. 24,000 miles. AEM vehicle management tuned by US co. DC performance to 750hp + 825lbs of torque (Myself and two other Viper club members flew the head Tuner from DC Performance in the U.S over to tune 3 cars he spent a day on each!). This was not cheap but we only wanted the very best tuning our cars ! Some of the parts of Note installed: AEM vehicle management tuned by US co. DC performance to 750hp + 825lbs of torque Greg Good Full Competition Ported Cylinder Heads and Greg Good Cam T&D Rockers and Cometic Head Gaskets Weaver Pulley Twin Roe fuel pump kit Brembo brakes front and rear Bellanger headers Koni suspension with uprated front and rear sway bars 3" Race Exhaust,QTP Exhaust cut out direct from headers (very Loud when opened!) Roe fan control kit Roe power steering vent tube Adams cold air induction box with K&N filters Findaza aluminium fly wheel Centre force clutch