loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Dodge - Magnum SRT-8 432 pk - 2005

Compare this car
View Auction
€17,750 - €23,075 (£15,786.85 - £20,522.91)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Very rare Dodge Magnum Touring with the ultimate power source, the SRT8 with its 6.1 Hemi under the bonnet. Pure driving pleasure. This car is one of the few left in Europe. The Magnum has 107,000 original km on the counter and came to the Netherlands in 2006. Invoices available. A real muscle car, very rarely seen, especially in this condition. A car for connoisseurs and fans. Definitely a car with potential on the ‘young timer’ and classic market.This is one of those few cars you can already say it’s a classic in the making, it drives like a current car. This car can be viewed and picked up in Enkhuizen, the Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325587
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Dodge > Magnum
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Dodge - Magnum SRT-8 432 pk - 2005

    Dodge Magnum

    €17,750 - €23,075 est. (£15,786.85 - £20,522.91 est.)
    London , London