Dodge - Magnum SRT-8 432 pk - 2005

Very rare Dodge Magnum Touring with the ultimate power source, the SRT8 with its 6.1 Hemi under the bonnet. Pure driving pleasure. This car is one of the few left in Europe. The Magnum has 107,000 original km on the counter and came to the Netherlands in 2006. Invoices available. A real muscle car, very rarely seen, especially in this condition. A car for connoisseurs and fans. Definitely a car with potential on the ‘young timer’ and classic market.This is one of those few cars you can already say it’s a classic in the making, it drives like a current car. This car can be viewed and picked up in Enkhuizen, the Netherlands.