Dodge Coronet Coupe 1970

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Dodge Coronet Super Bee 1970 in very good condition 1970 Dodge Super Bee in colour ‘Yellow Banana’ in very good condition. Paint, chrome and interior are in a very beautiful condition. The car has an original Super Bee spoiler and striping which makes the car a real muscle car. This car was built next to the Dodge Charger from 1968 till 1970 together with the similar Plymouth Road Runner. The 383 CUI (6277 cc) engine with 335 hp in combination with the 3-speed automatic gearbox makes this a real muscle car and is ready for al lot of years of driving fun. Very well maintained, recently had an investment of € 8.000,-. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.