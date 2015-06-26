loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Dodge Coronet Coupe 1970

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Dodge Coronet Super Bee 1970 in very good condition 1970 Dodge Super Bee in colour ‘Yellow Banana’ in very good condition. Paint, chrome and interior are in a very beautiful condition. The car has an original Super Bee spoiler and striping which makes the car a real muscle car. This car was built next to the Dodge Charger from 1968 till 1970 together with the similar Plymouth Road Runner. The 383 CUI (6277 cc) engine with 335 hp in combination with the 3-speed automatic gearbox makes this a real muscle car and is ready for al lot of years of driving fun. Very well maintained, recently had an investment of € 8.000,-. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive dodge coronet coupe 1970 yellow american

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409848
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Dodge > Coronet
  • Year
    1970
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!