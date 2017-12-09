DKW - F5-600 - 1938 & DKW IFA - F8 - 1954

car description

DKW F5-600 restoration project with a DKW-IFA F8 as a donor car and lots of parts.Year of manufacture: 1938 & 1954. No valid inspection. Papers: the DKW F5-600 comes without papers and the DKW-IFA F8 comes with a German document!Fuel type: Petrol, 2-stroke. Colour: Black - red Transmission: manual Condition in terms of maintenance: needs to be restored, good basis for restoration + donor car! Condition of the paint: needs to be completely repaintedOptions: Very special specimen, a lot of parts, donor car, owned for more than 20 years. The DKW-IFA F8 is complete and the engine is loose. The DKW F5-600 is complete but the engine and gearbox have been disassembled, though the car does roll and steer.The cars come with a lot of parts such as: 2x engine with gearbox3x doors (2x right 1x left)2x hood (1x aluminium and 1x steel)3x complete set of bumpers (front and rear)1x complete set of bumpers (front and rear)1x grille complete with chrome strip1x complete interior (front seats, rear seat and steering wheel)8x rims + tyres1x fuel tank1x right front fender1x complete front suspension (including drum brakes) And many more parts, see photos.2 cars in 1 sale!This lot can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, the Netherlands.