Datsun - 280Z - 1978

car description

Identical with the 240Z with the 6 cylinder 2.8L injection engine with 5-speed transmission.This model is very rare and its condition unique.DATSUN 280Z - original 46000 kilometres / 29000 miles It is in its original colour (Yellow 411). All of the stickers are available.French classic cars registration.Valid MOT.The mechanics are in perfect working condition with up-to-date maintenance.New master cylinder and clutch receiver. New stainless steel exhaust system, very lovely sound (the original system will be supplied).Lovely presentation, rare condition. Flawless body wit no corrosion, the underside of this vehicle is very healthy.The interior is as new. Always kept covered in a garage.Recent rims and tyres.The original (rare and sought-after) steel rims and hubcaps are included in the sale.Its condition is rare, it has its original tools, the original radio, rims and hubcaps.This vehicle can be viewed and retrieved near Tours, France.