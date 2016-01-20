Datsun Fairlady Cabriolet 1969

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Datsun Fairlady 1600 1969 Roadster in driving condition 1969 Datsun Fairlady 1600 cabriolet. Car runs. The 1595 cc 4 cyl engine with 97 pk in combination with the low weight of 875 kg makes this a really nice and sporty car to drive. The car is in a good running condition with some traces of use and needs a little simple work. A rare nice car with a sporty look. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.