Datsun - 280Z - 1978

car description

Very nice and Datsun 280Z from 1978, it runs wellThis has to be a car with a great fun factorThe smooth 6-cylinder under the bonnet, and the great automatic transmission makes it a pleasure to drive around, time and time again.We brought this Datsun back from the US, it was purchased from the first owner.Purchase invoice available.The car is nice but not perfect.The lacquer is USA Style. From 10 feet distance: ok.2 rust spots on the boot lid.2-3 rust spots on the bottom of the car (nothing serious)Dashboard has small cracksEngine - transmission - brakes in good conditionThe car has 4 new tyresRecently serviced, new filters - oil - spark plugsDon't expect a new car!Our advice is to always have a look at the car to avoid any issues.This Datsun can be viewed in Zwolle, the Netherlands.Delivery throughout Europe is possible for an additional fee.