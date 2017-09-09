loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Datsun - 280Z - 1978

Compare this car
View Auction
€12,500 - €16,250 (£11,398.75 - £14,818.38)
Compare this car
View Auction
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Very nice and Datsun 280Z from 1978, it runs wellThis has to be a car with a great fun factorThe smooth 6-cylinder under the bonnet, and the great automatic transmission makes it a pleasure to drive around, time and time again.We brought this Datsun back from the US, it was purchased from the first owner.Purchase invoice available.The car is nice but not perfect.The lacquer is USA Style. From 10 feet distance: ok.2 rust spots on the boot lid.2-3 rust spots on the bottom of the car (nothing serious)Dashboard has small cracksEngine - transmission - brakes in good conditionThe car has 4 new tyresRecently serviced, new filters - oil - spark plugsDon't expect a new car!Our advice is to always have a look at the car to avoid any issues.This Datsun can be viewed in Zwolle, the Netherlands.Delivery throughout Europe is possible for an additional fee.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317142
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Datsun > 280Z
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content
No other forsale ads available from this advertiser.

People who viewed this item also viewed

  • Datsun - 280Z - 1978

    Datsun 280Z

    €12,500 - €16,250 est. (£11,398.75 - £14,818.38 est.)
    London , London
  • Datsun - 280Z - 1978

    Datsun 280Z

    €20,000 - €26,000 est. (£18,238 - £23,709.40 est.)
    London , London
  • Datsun - 280 Z - 1976

    Datsun 280Z

    €19,500 - €25,350 est. (£17,782.05 - £23,116.67 est.)
    London , London