Datsun - 280Z - 1978

car description

Datsun 280Z in very good, untouched condition. Original L28 engine and 5 gears. Originally from Oregon, USA. The vehicle has undergone a partial restoration during the last six months, it was sprayed in its original beautiful colour: Nissan 305 Blue. The Datsun is free from rust and rot. Matching numbers, the original injection system is in good working condition.Except for the exhaust silencer and the dismantled bumpers, the car is very original. The interior is original, complete and undamaged. A rarity in this type.I removed the bumpers because they do the Datsun’s beautiful lines a disservice.They are supplied loose with all mounting parts, they’re in fine condition and can be fitted again.The original exhaust silencer is included in the sale. This can also be fitted quickly. The original tool kit and jack are also included.The car looks and drives superb, it is extremely fast and has a great sound thanks to the sports damper.Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection valid until January 2019.Interested? Come and have a look at it, it’s in Meerkerk, the Netherlands.