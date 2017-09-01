Datsun - 240Z - 1973

car description

Brand: DatsunType: 240Z sportYear of manufacture: 28/02/1973Engine: 2393cc 6 cylinderVIN: HLS30136691Odometer reading: 41,973 MilesRegistration: Dutch, 00-YD-35Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection: until May 2018In very good original condition, Datsun 240Z.In the possession of the original owner for around 27 years! Altogether only 3 owners.Originally delivered in California. Technical features: 150hp Nissan L24 engine and automatic gearbox. The revised engine runs well and the automatic shifts smoothly. The Datsun has clearly benefited from the favourable dry and warm climate where it’s been all this time, the body is neat and is professionally sprayed in the original blue metallic paint. The instrument panel and dashboard are still in original condition, the interior is in patina condition.This Datsun is very well documented, original booklets, registration cards, warranty certificate from 1973 and many invoices from California and The Netherlands are included!Naturally, this Datsun has wear, such as a chip in the front windshield and slight wear to the interior, see pictures.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Oldemarkt, Netherlands.