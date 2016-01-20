loading Loading please wait....
Datsun 240Z 1971

car description

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Datsun 240 Z coupe 1971 runs needs work 1971 Datsun 240 Z. A good and solid base, engine runs, gearbox and brakes function good. Needs some cosmetic and technical work. The car has the 2393 cc 6 in line engine with 151 hp. The body of the car was inspired by de Ferrari GTO and the Jaguar E-Type. All this makes this car a popular Japanees classic car. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.

left-hand-drive datsun 240 z 1971

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

