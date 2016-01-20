Datsun - 240 Z Coupe - 1972

car description

This beautiful Datsun 240 Z was delivered new in California and was treated very well by the last owner. This car has underwent a lot of refurbishments. The engine is now a virtually new 2800 cc with new carburetors and various adjustments (thus in perfect condition), it has more than enough power. Also mounted was a 5-speed gearbox, and this special 240 Z has a classic radio and alloy wheels from that period.The car is also equipped with a working air conditioning, an original front spoiler and the (removable) plastic covers for the headlights.The beautiful colour scheme of avocado green metallic (which is also the original colour of the car) with the butterscotch interior gives it a very distinct look. The car drives well and the sound is fantastic.New tyres fitted recently, the brakes were renewed and the lighting converted to match EU standards. A lot of maintenance was done.The underbody is intact, the paint is a several years old and very neat but has a few defects (see photos).The car comes with a USA title and all EU import duties have been paid.The odometer reading is approx. 63,000 miles.This beautiful Datsun 240 Z can be picked up and viewed by appointment in Herkenbosch, the Netherlands.