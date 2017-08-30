Daimler > V8

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1969 Daimler 250 V8 automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores 5/135. Further details to follow, shortly... Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 3/5, Engine: 4/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 4/5, Vehicle history: 5/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/daimler-250-v8-8341.
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom
The Daimler Motor Company is possibly the oldest British motoring name a...
Perhaps it’s those awkward looks or maybe it’s because just 2645 were ma...