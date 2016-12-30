car description

1999 DAIMLER 4.0 V8 LWB.

Sapphire Blue with Ivory Hide.

Two local owners from new.

44,000 miles with FSH.

The ultimate in luxury.

Cost new £58,000.

Equipped with Climate Control,

Heated Electric seats,

ABS,

Cruise Control,

Rear Picnic tables,

Full Hi Fi System with Stacker CD.

Tracker,

Walnut with Inlays in Gold,

Electric Sunroof, Windows, Mirrors & Ariel.

An exceptional low mileage example.

Perfect for Wedding or Chauffeur Hire or just that very special occasion.

Astonishing value.