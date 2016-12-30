1999 DAIMLER 4.0 V8 LWB.
Sapphire Blue with Ivory Hide.
Two local owners from new.
44,000 miles with FSH.
The ultimate in luxury.
Cost new £58,000.
Equipped with Climate Control,
Heated Electric seats,
ABS,
Cruise Control,
Rear Picnic tables,
Full Hi Fi System with Stacker CD.
Tracker,
Walnut with Inlays in Gold,
Electric Sunroof, Windows, Mirrors & Ariel.
An exceptional low mileage example.
Perfect for Wedding or Chauffeur Hire or just that very special occasion.
Astonishing value.
1999 daimler 4000cc v8 lwb blue abs cruise-control fsh sunroof tracker
Upton Fields Garage, Upton Road
NG25 0QB,
United Kingdom
The Daimler Motor Company is possibly the oldest British motoring name a...
Perhaps it’s those awkward looks or maybe it’s because just 2645 were ma...