loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1999 DAIMLER 4.0 V8 LWB.

Compare this car
£11,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

1999 DAIMLER 4.0 V8 LWB.
Sapphire Blue with Ivory Hide.
Two local owners from new.
44,000 miles with FSH.
The ultimate in luxury.
Cost new £58,000.
Equipped with Climate Control,
Heated Electric seats,
ABS,
Cruise Control,
Rear Picnic tables,
Full Hi Fi System with Stacker CD.
Tracker,
Walnut with Inlays in Gold,
Electric Sunroof, Windows, Mirrors & Ariel.
An exceptional low mileage example.
Perfect for Wedding or Chauffeur Hire or just that very special occasion.
Astonishing value.

Accessories

1999 daimler 4000cc v8 lwb blue abs cruise-control fsh sunroof tracker

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223985
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Daimler > V8
  • Year
    1999
  • Mileage
    44000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Upton Fields Garage, Upton Road
NG25 0QB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed