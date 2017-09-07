loading Loading please wait....
DAIMLER SOVEREIGN 4.2 1984

£12,995
Stunning Daimler Sovereign in light metallic blue with full cream leather interior, this car is in excellent condition inside and out, genuine low miles with a full service record including invoices and receipts plus old mots, mot till July 2018, this car looks and drives great and had been extremely well cared for, locally owned car bought from Jaguar Norwich, everything works as it should with no faults, recently wax oiled underneath, viewing is essential to appreciate this appreciating classic,Private plate is included in the sale, we are consumer credit licensed with low rate finance options available, same day finance arranged with our finance partners Close Brothers Motor Finance, we accept any part exchange regardless of condition or age, nationwide delivery can be arranged, all cars are hpi clear with up to date certificate, viewings and test drives are welcome but please call first as not all cars are stored on site, we are a fully vat registered limited company, we have been rated as a five star Auto Trader Dealer, please read our 5 star Autotrader reviews, all major debit and credit cards accepted.

Adjustable Steering Wheel Central Locking Electric Mirrors Electric Windows HPI Clear Leather Interior

  • Ad ID
    310831
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/09/2017
  • Category
    Daimler > Sovereign
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    40000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.2
  • Engine Model
    4.2
39 Park Lane, Downham Market
Downham Market, PE38 9SH, Norfolk
United Kingdom

