Daimler - Sovereign 4.2 - 1967

car description

This 1967 Daimler Sovereign has an odometer reading of 35,743 miles (read), it has mechanically and technically already been taken care of and drives sublime. Now the sheet metal at the ‘side tubes’ still needs to be done. The car has a nice 4.2 litre engine with dual carburettors. It runs on petrol, is older than 40 years, so it’s exempt from road tax.The paintwork, with the exception of the sills (thresholds) on both sides, is neat and in midnight blue, and the car has a very nice and intact burgundy leather upholstery. Dutch registration. It doesn’t have a Dutch General Periodical Inspection (APK), but this can be arranged, as well as the welding, at an additional cost.It also has had a major engine overhaul, the left box girder deserves some attention, and a left-hand drive wheelhouse is provided.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Holten, the Netherlands.