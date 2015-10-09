car description

THE LAST OF THE REAL LIMOUSINE AND A UNIQUE POSSIBILITY TO CARRY 8 PERSONS Brand Daimler Type DS420 Limousine Color Red Interior Beige Year of build 1975 Price € 37.500,- 1975 DAIMLER DS420 LIMOUSINE Always hand-made, just 4141 examples have been produced With its Le Mans-winning Jaguar engine, the last car to use it The late British Queen Mother had five of these cars consecutively A unique possibility to carry 8 persons The Daimler limousine DS420, popularly known as the Daimler Limousine, is the “last of the real limousines” produced by Daimler between 1968 and 1992. Many small changes were incorporated during these 25 years. The vehicles are used extensively as official state cars in several countries, including by the British, Danish and Swedish royal houses. The DS420 began production in 1968, replacing the DR450 which had been based on the Majestic Major. Unlike its predecessor, it had no Daimler engineering, but was entirely a Jaguar product, utilising the 4.2 litre version of the Jaguar XK straight-six engine. The (English) Daimler company was founded in Coventry, England in 1893. It was named after the German inventor Gottlieb Daimler, but never had any business relations