Offered for sale is a 5.7L 1989 Daimler Double six automatic that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with an extensive history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 117/135. Further details to follow shortly... Exterior: 4/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 5/5, Transmission: 5/5, Running gear: 4/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 4/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/daimler-double-six-8327.