Daimler - Double Six Series III - 1992

€10,000 - €13,000 (£8,916 - £11,590.80)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
car description

Metallic Dorchester Grey,contrasting Full Doeskin Leather Interior, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Mirrors, Power Steering, Central Locking, Pioneer Stereo CD and AUX/USB Input, Centre Armrest, Lumbar Support, Headlamp Washers, 15in Jaguar Alloys. Fully Serviced, 1 Year MOT. Very Good Condition, 100% OriginalThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in London, UK.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234580
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Daimler > Double Six
View Auction

Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

