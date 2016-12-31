Daimler - Double Six Automatic 5.3 V12 Series 2 LWB - 1977

car description

Daimler Double Six Series 2 LWB automatic 4-door, date of production 22 March 1977, 101,875 KM, Green and with dark green leather. In very nice condition, runs great and fast! Drives, shifts and brakes well!Original Dutch car, from the first owner. This first owner is an entrepreneur in kitchens from Brabant. Only 3,767 units manufactured. A Daimler differs only in details from a Jaguar XJ V12, such as, for example, the ribbed top of the grill and handle of the tailgate and a chrome strip along the entire side and bonnet. A Daimler was slightly more expensive than a similar motorised Jaguar.Automatic, long wheel base, leather, air conditioning, wood inlays, stainless steel muffler, radio and electric windows.It is a 5.3 litre 12-cylinder petrol engine with 265 HP (190 KW).Top speed: 225 km/h and from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.5 sec.Road tax in the Netherlands: this Daimler falls into the transitional arrangement, maximum road tax is 122 euros per year. In three months it will be entirely exempt from road tax as it will be 40 years old!Weight: 1880 KG.National Car pass - report and maintenance booklets included. Only the first service intervals are filled out in the booklet. Recently, large maintenance carried out. Dutch license plate, MOT valid until 22 May 2017.New (old stock, hard to come by) Pirelli P4000 front tyres mounted.Everything works except the air conditioning.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in The Hague, the Netherlands.