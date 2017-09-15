loading Loading please wait....
DAIMLER DOUBLE SIX 6.0i V12 Auto

£8,495
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: DAIMLER Model: DOUBLE SIX Trim: 6.0i V12 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58000 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Sunroof, CD Player, Stereo, 16'' Alloys, Fresh Import From Japan Immaculate, No Rust Only 58,000 Miles

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327808
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Daimler > Double Six
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58000 mi
  • Engine Size
    6000
  • Engine Model
    6000
Goodmayes Motors (Sales) Ltd
RM154YA, Essex
United Kingdom

