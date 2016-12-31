Daimler - double six - 1997

car description

Jaguar Daimler double six long wheel base fully service history and board documentation 2 owners from new.this daimler double six is one of the last build 6.0 v12 engines ever build by jaguar/daimler after 17 april 1997 they stopped the production of the v12 enginethe 6.0 v12 had a lot of improvements compare to the older 5.3 v12 engine. its running really smooth and is incredible quiet the automatic gearbox is smooth and shifts up and down without issues.its a fully serviced engine and had all his modifications done. 251500km done and is be delivered with a new service maintenancethe daimler has a dutch M.O.T. till 29 august 2017NO rust in the wheel arches underbody dinitrol treatment paintwork is good but it have some minor dents on the body extra options from "standard"interior has a black headlining fitted new from factory all the panels are covered with black leather.harman kardon plus,with amplifier upgrade 4tweeters,6speakers,1subwoofer in the rear, original factory option daimler delivered heated seats in front and backelectric seats with memory in the front electric seats in the backelectric sunroofadjustable powersteering column with memoryheated frontscreencarphone hidden in armrestThis lot can be viewed and picked up in Soest, Netherlands.