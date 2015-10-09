Daimler - double six- 1988

car description

This is Dailmler Double Six is in beautiful condition, with exterior colour Solent blue and a beige leather interior.The current owner has had the Daimler in his possession for 10 years now.Jaguar heritage form present.This Daimler is in very well maintained condition (invoices are all included, a total of about €38000 worth of invoices from the past years).The Daimler is completely restored, which means the bodywork was entirely addressed (no rust), the engine was also completely revised (invoices available for inspection).The leather interior is in very nice condition, as is the wooden dashboard and the central console. The roof lining was also renewed once in the past. Sliding roof works excellently and does not leak.This Daimler is in fine technical condition, partly because of regular maintenance.The electric components of the car are also in fine condition. All of the switches and gauges, the sliding roof, the air conditioning, etc. work properly.Tyres are in fine condition (Vredestein Classic). Engine runs like a charm, the automatic gearbox received a major maintenance service earlier this year.Tow hitch present with removable joint.Valuation report present from 10 February 2016, when the Daimler was appraised at €18000.Dutch Periodical Vehicle Inspection valid until 21-05-2018 and, given the current condition of the car, this Daimler will easily obtain a new valid vehicle inspection.The Daimler is located in Elburg, postal code 8081.Please note, there are a couple of small rust spots on the chrome in the middle part of the rear bumper. A new replacement part is still available on the market.It is recommended to view the car before placing a bid, so to prevent possible disappointment afterwards. Please contact Catawiki for an appointment.