Daimler - double six - 1986

car description

Magnificent Daimler double six with an odometer reading of 198.000 km.Nice English colour blue without rust on the paintwork, the bottom is also entirely solid.The car has always been maintained by a workshop and has always been stored in the garage.Fitted with a nicely finished wooden interior, which creates the English look.The leather upholstery also looks perfect, this is not a worn out car.Also features a proper Pioneer stereo, with good sound, and excellent Pirelli tyres good for another 30000 km.This car was way ahead of its time, it was the fastest sedan that existed at the time. The engine runs like a charm, good for years of driving pleasure to come.The car is eligible for excellent tax benefit in the Netherlands.The car has an MOT valid until 6 March 2019 and has magnificent ‘pepper pot’ rims.The vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Boxtel, the Netherlands.