Daimler Db18

£8,000 - £10,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 2.5L 1950 Daimler DB18 Barker Body manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores 61/135. Well-travelled, rare, elegant, and refined drop-head tourer...  Older restoration and mostly laid up for the last 15 years with the occasional outing Running and driving and ripe for re-commissioning Previous owner, George C. Baxley Jr took the car touring in the USA for several years Repatriated in August 1989 and subsequently owned by the same family for the last 27 years Supplied with a large history file, tax discs and old MOTsDistinctive registration CSK 501 (Charles Spencer King?)  Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 2/5, Engine: 2/5, Transmission: 2/5, Running gear: 2/5, Electrics: 2/5, Vehicle history: 2/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/daimler-db18-barker-body.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305320
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    19/08/2017
  • Category
    Daimler > Db18
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    77976 mi
  • Engine Size
    2.5
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

