- Subject to an extensive restoration by John Nuttall at the cost of c._20,000 - Supplied new by Andrews Garage of Derby to a Dr George Thomson - Current ownership since 2006 and described as 'Excellent' with regards to the paintwork, engine and gearbox Vendor Condition Ratings: Bodywork: 'Excellent' Engine: 'Excellent' Paintwork: 'Excellent' Electrical equipment: 'Excellent' Gearbox: 'Excellent' Interior Trim: 'Very Good'
auction daimler db18 consort restored 1950
United Kingdom
The Daimler Motor Company is possibly the oldest British motoring name a...
Perhaps it’s those awkward looks or maybe it’s because just 2645 were ma...