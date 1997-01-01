Daimler DB18 Consort

car description

- Subject to an extensive restoration by John Nuttall at the cost of c._20,000 - Supplied new by Andrews Garage of Derby to a Dr George Thomson - Current ownership since 2006 and described as 'Excellent' with regards to the paintwork, engine and gearbox Vendor Condition Ratings: Bodywork: 'Excellent' Engine: 'Excellent' Paintwork: 'Excellent' Electrical equipment: 'Excellent' Gearbox: 'Excellent' Interior Trim: 'Very Good'