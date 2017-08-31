loading Loading please wait....
» » »

DAIHATSU COPEN TURBO 2005

Compare this car
£3,500
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Superb little Daihatsu Copen turbo with steel electric roof fresh import directly imported by ourselves from japan. In immaculate condition looks and drives great. Be the first uk owner. Will come with a new 12 months Mot.;Soon to be come a rare collectors car.;;ABS;Air conditioning;Alloy wheels;Body coloured bumpers;CD;Cloth seat trim;Driver`s airbag;Electric mirrors;Front electric windows;Front fog lights;PAS;Passenger`s airbag;Rear electric windows;Remote locking;Sports seats;Steering wheel rake adjustment;;ALL OUR CARS ARE HPI CLEAR COME WITH A 3 TO 12 MONTHS PARTS AND LABOUR NATIONWIDE WARRANTY FINANCE OPTIONS*FLEXIBLE VIEWING TIMES, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK FROM 9AM TILL 9PM VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY ***NATIONWIDE DELIVERY***VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.bucksautomotives.co.uk PLEASE CALL ON 07405521052 we take any car in part exchange., 07405521052

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308814
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    31/08/2017
  • Category
    Daihatsu > Copen
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    2
  • Engine Model
    TURBO
Email Dealer >>

Abbey House , Lincoln Road , Cressex Business Park, High Wycombe , ,
High Wycombe, HP12 3RD, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed