DAIHATSU COPEN 2dr

car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: DAIHATSU Model: COPEN Trim: 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 90000 Engine Size: 659 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Bluetooth connection, PAS, Radio/CD, USB/iPod interface, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Front fog lights, Air conditioning, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Solid Paint, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Alarm, Immobiliser, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels.full service history,superb driver,CAN TAKE CREDIT CARDS

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    420625
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Daihatsu > Copen
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    90000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    659
  • Engine Model
    659
