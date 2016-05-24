loading Loading please wait....
DAIHATSU COPEN 0.66 Vivid 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: DAIHATSU Model: COPEN Trim: 0.66 Vivid 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 50000 Engine Size: 659 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, FULL SERVICE HISTORY EXCELLENT CONDITION THROUGH OUT SERVICE INFO 3086, 5683, 8821, 12201, 15892, 20556, 27104, 33776, 43000, 46336, 48786 MAJOR SERVICE HISTORY LOVELY LITTLE CAR, 5+ owners, Next MOT due 24/09/2018, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Red Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Air-Conditioning, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD), Electric Windows (Front), Alloy Wheels (15in). 2 seats, 100 CARS IN STOCK PLEASE CALL FOR ANY INFORMATION 07572413333, , , Cheadle car Sales is a family run business with a reputation built on attention to detail to both their cars and customers. Most vehicles have had one previous owner with main dealer service history., , With no pressuring staff, customers are welcome to browse at there own leisure and test drives are welcome on all vehicles. , , Warranty options are available on all vehicles. All cars have a 30 point safety check on site, and come with up to 12 months MOT (done on site). Any car, any condition taken as part exchange. Early morning or late evening views are available by appointment only. , , Any queries or questions feel free to call adam on 0161 428 1511 9am till 5pm or 07572413333 any time., , FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE, 3,108

  • Ad ID
    420741
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Daihatsu > Copen
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    50000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    659
  • Engine Model
    659
£3,108

Cheadle Car Sales
Cheadle, SK82PN, Cheshire
United Kingdom

